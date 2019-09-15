As Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; Castine Capital Management Holding in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Cut by $348,912 as Share Price Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 86,511 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 25,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 151,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 395,918 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 783,367 shares. Next Finance Gru holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 248,371 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 1,267 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 8,792 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 1.60 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 162,300 shares. American Interest Group Incorporated holds 55,296 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jefferies Limited Com invested in 12,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Financial Corp holds 9,339 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 61,453 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.17M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 47,863 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 670,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Continental Advisors holds 0.56% or 27,037 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 65,899 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 4,488 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.04% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 94,518 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 237 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 1,080 shares. 14,182 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 15,025 shares to 261,344 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 55,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

