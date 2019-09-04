As Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Kopernik Global Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $35.07 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 51,545 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 45.13M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 16.79 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 98,762 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6,921 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 147,179 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 145,482 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aspen Invest Management Inc holds 0.18% or 25,603 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.08% or 268,952 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.47% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parthenon reported 0.77% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21.07 million shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct owns 107,781 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 44,138 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.02% or 10,190 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.03% or 14,883 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluent Inc by 96,635 shares to 730,840 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 13,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.