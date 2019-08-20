As Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Schooner Capital Decreased Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $12.06 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 496,897 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1.23M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 347,572 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Co reported 13,452 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 243,444 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Fifth Third National Bank reported 1.51M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 123,706 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 0.05% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Stifel stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 3,019 were reported by Pnc Financial Serv Gru Inc. Ellington Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 223 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 11,652 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated reported 149,500 shares stake. First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 101,404 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Safest Dividend Is The One That’s Just Been Raised – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs Offering Value With Brad Thomas (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.