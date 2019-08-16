As Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Holding by $1.03 Million; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increases Holding in Ametek New Com (AME)

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 383,805 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 55,869 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 51,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 749,252 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Lc reported 78,788 shares. 18,736 are held by First Mercantile Co. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Raymond James Associates reported 215,336 shares stake. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Company Nj invested in 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,240 shares. Vident Advisory reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Lsv Asset owns 0.06% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 2.51 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 428,127 shares stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability has 82,173 shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 624,671 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 112,156 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 462,241 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.00 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

