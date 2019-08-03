As Steelcase (SCS) Market Valuation Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.53 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 321,326 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 31,819 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 24,179 shares. Barometer Mngmt stated it has 9,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Mngmt LP reported 110,000 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ellington Mngmt Group Lc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Advisors holds 5,948 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Company Il reported 13,901 shares. Ironwood Finance has 1,524 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fir Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 2.17M shares. Stoneridge Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Field & Main Bancorp reported 14,450 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burns J W & New York stated it has 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares to 247,189 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).