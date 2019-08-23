As Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Lakeview Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Steelcase Cl A (SCS) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 352,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.10 million, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Steelcase Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 77,724 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 16.74M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 29,372 shares. 554,074 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Llc. Kennedy Cap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 435,172 shares. Tieton Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 195,345 shares. Spark Ltd Liability Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 7,500 shares. James Inv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 56,143 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 65,165 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 215,336 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny stated it has 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 624,671 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 878,300 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company holds 32,512 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) by 32,340 shares to 790,510 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation P.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steelcase to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.