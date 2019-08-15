As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shares Declined, Steel Partners Holdings LP Lifted Position by $6.50 Million; Covalent Partners Has Boosted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $1.31 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 9,605 shares traded or 89.04% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q EBIT $47M-EBIT $57M; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Rev $332M-$386M; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 859,041 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 428,628 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 2,825 shares. Chevy Chase owns 140,690 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 114 shares. 4,700 were accumulated by Schwartz Investment Counsel. Jump Trading Lc holds 2,077 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Reaves W H & reported 0.63% stake. 17,757 are held by Jacobs And Ca. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 1.74M shares. Dana Invest holds 63,206 shares. Whittier Co reported 49,407 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability reported 311,001 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

