As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shares Declined, Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Upped Stake by $6.50 Million; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Raised Its Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $4.80 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,992 shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Reports 17.8% Babcock & Wilcox Stake in Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 14/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings LP Exits Position in HC2; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $38.7M

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.77M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

