As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shares Declined, Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Increased Its Stake by $6.50 Million; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Position by $330,720 as Market Value Rose

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 7,992 shares traded or 84.96% up from the average. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 09/03/2018 Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 18/04/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings: Ashe Joins Lucas-Milhaupt From the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire, Iowa-based fund reported 76,000 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,643 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Limited invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 690 were accumulated by Loeb Prtn. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 7,000 shares. Starr Company owns 30,000 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Phocas Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Amer Natl Insur Tx has 1.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 267,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 1.06 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cap Interest Sarl owns 12,745 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 2,529 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Lc reported 2,781 shares. Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).