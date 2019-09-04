As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Valuation Rose, Euclidean Technologies Management Has Upped Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined While Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 1.67M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 7.41 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 31 the insider RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv stated it has 363,414 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Scout Invs invested in 0.38% or 519,970 shares. Leavell Mngmt invested in 12,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Llc holds 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 67,735 shares. Paragon Mngmt reported 8,445 shares stake. Cohen & Steers reported 115,805 shares stake. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 64,662 shares. 159,507 are held by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Regions Finance owns 1,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 166,938 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 28,556 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,470 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,289 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Co has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Weiss Multi holds 50,000 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 152,776 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 866 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,338 shares. 18,926 are held by M Holdings Securities Inc. C M Bidwell & Limited holds 0.01% or 34 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp owns 3,002 shares. Pitcairn Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,722 shares. 26,559 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. F&V Management Ltd Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,903 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).