As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Valuation Declined, Holder Jennison Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $614,005; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding Has Increased by Strategy Asset Managers Llc

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 17,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,618 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 293,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 2.37M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,797 shares to 10,063 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5. RINN RUSSELL B bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52,578 shares to 281,989 shares, valued at $50.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 135,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

