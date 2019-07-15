As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Value Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Stake by $583,800; Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Cut Position by $625,000 as Stock Value Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 126,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 3.95 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 56,614 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Dynamics guides Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GBT, SBAC, STLD – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steel Dynamics sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986. Shaheen Gabriel had bought 5,000 shares worth $135,150 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 22,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 21.53M shares. Mirae Asset Com has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 22,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pension Serv owns 363,414 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 66,451 shares. 457,935 were accumulated by American Grp Incorporated Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa invested in 155,670 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 3.63 million shares. Axa holds 61,876 shares. 51,875 were reported by Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd holds 251,004 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 82,750 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.99% or 60,800 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,905 shares to 2,094 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,092 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMD, Micron Options Bulls Strike as Chip Stocks Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Could Be Hurt By AMDâ€™s New Chip – Barron’s” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : ASX, CVS, AMD, NIO, BBBY, DAL, TVIX, VCIT, FAST, SNAP, QQQ, AZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,261 shares to 7,521 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,638 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.55 million shares. Invesco accumulated 0.13% or 14.98 million shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 17,516 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 6.70 million shares. 3.98M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). First Advsr Lp holds 5.29 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 8,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.36% or 235,432 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 3,810 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 2,443 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 2,490 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co stated it has 55,914 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $822.58 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 KUMAR DEVINDER sold $2.58M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 130,000 shares. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold 34.91M shares worth $817.85 million. $1.01M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Monday, January 28.