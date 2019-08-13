As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Stake by $923,580; Advisory Alpha Has Decreased Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $43.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 26,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 262,617 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 289,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 2.40 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.61M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.39 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 960 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $379.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 404,103 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $307.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 55.03% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.69 per share. STLD’s profit will be $168.90M for 9.17 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.64% negative EPS growth.

