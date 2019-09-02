As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Price Rose, First Quadrant LP Has Increased Its Position by $2.03 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Increased by $1.22 Million as Shares Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 1193.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 57,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 62,725 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 3,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. Pushis Glenn had bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was bought by RINN RUSSELL B.

