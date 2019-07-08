As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Raised Position; West Family Investments Has Cut Holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by $1.53 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 49,344 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 859,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.00 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 1.26M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,322 activity. PENN ARTHUR H bought $84,666 worth of stock.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 237,137 shares to 127,779 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verso Corp by 54,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,362 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

