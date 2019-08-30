As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Share Value Rose, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Its Holding; Paragon Capital Management LTD Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.78 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd stated it has 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Ltd reported 23,083 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 972,758 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Secs Ltd Co has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sand Hill Advsr Lc owns 0.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,481 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 135,345 shares. 4,114 are held by Texas Capital Comml Bank Incorporated Tx. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 43.13 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 5,995 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Limited Company reported 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital City Trust Fl has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,274 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 115,063 shares. Clark Estates New York owns 131,340 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors holds 22,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa holds 155,670 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 0.02% or 25,585 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,458 shares. Whitnell And reported 494 shares stake. Automobile Association holds 187,859 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ameriprise reported 3.87 million shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 0.02% or 276,470 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 1.14 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability reported 267 shares stake. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 612,434 were accumulated by Parametric Associates Llc. Td Asset invested in 11,865 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,986 shares to 7,321 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,319 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150 on Friday, May 24.