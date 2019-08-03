As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Share Price Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Raised by $821,975 Its Holding; Encana (ECA) Position Increased by Southport Management Llc

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 101,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 1.73M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. RINN RUSSELL B had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160 on Friday, May 31. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Wednesday, June 5.

