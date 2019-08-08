As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Share Price Rose, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Raised Its Stake by $583,800; Broadview Advisors Has Cut Stake in Masco (MAS) by $7.98 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 141,463 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 346,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 843,169 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 613,755 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steel Dynamics guides Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. Shares for $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn. Shares for $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Secor Limited Partnership reported 8,827 shares. Andra Ap has 173,200 shares. 97,868 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 74,501 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 251,004 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). 835,733 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 355,168 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,875 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 95,734 shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). First Financial Corporation In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Aperio Group Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16,312 shares to 17,686 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,686 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $204.97M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.03% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 8,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 3.63M shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 43 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 99,211 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 12,875 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 172,269 shares. 8,741 were reported by Alyeska Group Lp. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 2.44 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.07% stake. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Highland Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.15% or 60,000 shares. 311 are owned by Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares to 124,597 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.