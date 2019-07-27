As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Its Position; Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake by $461.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.68M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 9,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,173 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 billion, down from 109,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 3,900 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $6.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 1,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17 million were sold by Roessner Karl A. $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17 million were sold by Roessner Karl A. $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares to 36,476 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by RINN RUSSELL B. 5,740 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares with value of $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn.