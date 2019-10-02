As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Market Valuation Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Upped Stake by $2.28 Million; Bank Of Hawaii Increases Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 31.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 75,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 315,330 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 239,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 1.05 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 19.31M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Major Houston-based software co. names new CEO – Houston Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 9,228 shares to 109,295 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 5,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,453 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrepid Cap Mngmt holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64,914 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.03% or 3,784 shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd Liability holds 69,226 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Co owns 5.20 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings stated it has 2.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chilton Cap Limited Liability invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability reported 153,871 shares stake. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested in 116,446 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Svcs reported 5,098 shares. Kistler invested in 13,991 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 14,251 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns holds 1.59M shares. Oakwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 3.95% or 168,385 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.32 million shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Com owns 184,975 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 176,470 shares to 164,439 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 79,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,516 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $583,534 activity. $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was bought by RINN RUSSELL B. Alvarez Miguel had bought 8,920 shares worth $247,238 on Friday, September 6. $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were bought by Pushis Glenn.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), The Stock That Dropped 37% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Steel Dynamics’s (NASDAQ:STLD) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Add Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 167.19 million shares or 3.31% less from 172.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Company invested in 35,239 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has 20,553 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 1 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 20.62M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.04% or 161,129 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 202,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 4,240 shares. 82,459 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd. 335,852 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Grp Llp. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.32% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Monarch has 0.67% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 62,413 shares. Natixis holds 0.11% or 459,645 shares. Advisory Svcs Network, Georgia-based fund reported 14,731 shares.