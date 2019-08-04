As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Market Valuation Rose, Mackay Shields Boosted Position by $11.20 Million; Catalent (CTLT) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lifted Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 549.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 319,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 378,166 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 58,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 1.73 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 108,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 753,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 645,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 522,660 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 50,946 shares to 245,359 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,626 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of stock. RINN RUSSELL B also bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 31.

