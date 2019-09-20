As State Street (STT) Stock Value Declined, Eastern Bank Lowered Holding by $1.86 Million; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holding by $10.00 Million; Stock Price Declined

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 33,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 92,178 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 125,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.27M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 1.63 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. Shares for $54,315 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick on Friday, August 2.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontexchange Group Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6,111 shares to 141,476 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 65,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 24.06% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $534.53M for 10.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $51.87 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.