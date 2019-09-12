As State Street Com (STT) Stock Declined, Bridges Investment Management Increased Position by $357,504; Cypress Capital Group Maintains Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp Com (STT) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 31,585 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 25,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 3.92M shares traded or 9.11% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 11,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 45,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 33,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 1.25M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Lc has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 1,800 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Tech. Opus Investment Management has 54,900 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.57 million shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 53,038 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Llc holds 0% or 383 shares. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,824 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 89,355 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 70,875 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 106,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Ri has invested 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Zacks invested in 31,334 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why State Street, Mallinckrodt, and ArcelorMittal Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Social Issues, Climate Change Lead State Street Global Advisors’ Asset Stewardship Agenda – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Street announces share splits for four SPDR ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P bought $353,010 worth of stock.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 10 shares to 343 shares, valued at $109.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 27,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,905 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “May 31st Options Now Available For Expedia Group (EXPE) – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Uber Stock Is Barreling Toward Worthlessness Without a Turnaround Plan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.