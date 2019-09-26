As State Str (STT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Trimmed Its Stake by $401,800; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Stake by $3.98 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 22,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 1.39M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 13,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 657,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.59M, down from 670,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $285.58. About 3.03 million shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sequoia Fincl Lc has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 126,199 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. 648,507 are held by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Alberta Invest Management Corporation owns 32,800 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1,275 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 7,928 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc reported 58,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 5.69% or 185,610 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,873 shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.04% or 895 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability holds 84,817 shares. Cape Ann State Bank holds 1,030 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 11,788 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8,035 shares to 133,173 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 24.06% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $529.06 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. 7,000 shares were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P, worth $353,010 on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.