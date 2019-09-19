As State Str (STT) Stock Price Declined, 1832 Asset Management LP Upped by $6.87 Million Its Holding; Conmed (CNMD) Holding Raised by Healthcor Management Lp

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 115,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 455,190 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.95M, up from 339,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 12,773 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 07/05/2018 - Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 146.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 124,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, up from 85,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 164,310 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold CNMD shares while 64 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 20.13% less from 38.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,110 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company. Mason Street Advsrs invested in 8,670 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 4,316 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.02% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Granahan Invest Ma owns 189,925 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.08% or 202,212 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) or 8,895 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 29,074 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.11% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 159,433 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 93 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 9,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 16,136 shares. 6,540 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 890,890 shares to 578,300 shares, valued at $56.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.14% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 4,027 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Com has invested 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc owns 1,800 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Management Us has 0.33% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 551,221 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 27,311 shares in its portfolio. 281,448 were reported by Oak Assocs Limited Oh. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,858 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has invested 0.78% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Aqr Limited Liability Company owns 26,885 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 207 shares. Us Comml Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 210,229 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 59,084 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,597 shares to 95 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 248,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,554 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P had bought 7,000 shares worth $353,010.