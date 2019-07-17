As State Str (STT) Share Price Declined, Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised Stake; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Market Value Rose, Starr International Co Cut Its Stake

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 billion, up from 11.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 389,286 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 259,806 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 140,065 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Principal Fin Gru has invested 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cibc World Mkts holds 50,143 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.09% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Btim holds 0.57% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 630,606 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp owns 1.64M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0.05% or 611,171 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser accumulated 32,368 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation invested 1.72% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Advisory Alpha stated it has 7 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt holds 95,306 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Blair William And Commerce Il invested in 0.01% or 13,714 shares. City has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.