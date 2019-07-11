As State Str (STT) Share Price Declined, Holder Hennessy Advisors Has Cut Holding by $390,000; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) as Stock Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,249 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 88,144 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 2.92 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 33,700 shares to 105,400 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Company accumulated 8,418 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri accumulated 7,095 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 142,083 shares. International Ca has 0.16% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 20,451 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 15,975 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1,111 shares. Grimes & has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fjarde Ap owns 106,555 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1.29M shares. Principal Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 541,803 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 393,583 shares.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 26.83% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.05 per share. STT’s profit will be $553.14 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.18% or 1.62 million shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl accumulated 493,431 shares. 39,913 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 376,439 were reported by Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 478,000 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 18,629 shares. Brookstone Management reported 33,634 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 33,220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.09% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 93,830 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 15,032 shares.