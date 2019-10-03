As State Str (STT) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $582,960; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Value Rose, Healthcare Value Capital Boosted Holding by $1.34 Million

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 2.50M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 24,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 14,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 749,938 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q EPS $1.62; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares to 45,289 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,257 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

