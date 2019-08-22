As State Str Com (STT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 53,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 186,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 132,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.52 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (STT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 175,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, down from 185,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 1.96 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One accumulated 456,829 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 17,778 shares. 241,863 are owned by First Trust Advsrs L P. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 721 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 20,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). California-based First Republic Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pinnacle Ltd reported 8,197 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has 310 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 3.11 million shares stake. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 300 shares. Goodnow Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 727,237 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 2.94M shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 2.83 million shares stake.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30,916 shares to 945,560 shares, valued at $222.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 27,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,028 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $333,850 activity.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.96M for 8.65 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares to 63,729 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 26,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Stephens Ar reported 5,251 shares. 145 were accumulated by City Company. Hills Commercial Bank And Tru Commerce invested in 0.21% or 11,958 shares. 356,869 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Riverhead Cap invested in 6,074 shares. 72,169 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 8,900 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 11,661 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 68,320 shares. 465 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 268 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 1.46% or 19,242 shares.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “The Latest In Hedge Fund Fee Trends With InfraHedgeâ€™s President – ValueWalk” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Fund Comments on State Street – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “President & Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf to Participate in the Barclays Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Street’s Charles River, MarketAxess expand partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.