As State Str Com (STT) Share Price Declined, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Trimmed by $356,126 Its Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (STT) by 46.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 23,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 51,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 905,866 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.21. About 69,252 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 26.83% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.05 per share. STT’s profit will be $559.75M for 9.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,286 are held by Legacy Capital Prtnrs. Walleye Trading Limited has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ims Cap Mngmt has 3,690 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 742,700 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc holds 49,451 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 6,107 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 70,817 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 4,278 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 33,731 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 11,636 are held by Burney. Moreover, Legal & General Group Plc has 0.09% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 1,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.17% or 38,150 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 465 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 18,718 shares to 58,282 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Correvio Pharma Corp Com.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group I by 5,669 shares to 12,494 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 24,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.68M for 23.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.