As State Str Com (STT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Decreased Position by $667,875; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $362,700

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 5.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in State Str Corp Com (STT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 175,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, down from 185,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 2.08M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.95 million for 8.46 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,995 shares to 38,960 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability reported 3,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 5,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Tru Lta reported 11,204 shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.15% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,943 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 7,528 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 296 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 4,012 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd invested in 8,251 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc owns 18,678 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 465 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 3,195 are held by Boston Family Office Lc. Sather Grp holds 131,850 shares. 3,210 were accumulated by North Star Asset. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 422 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,270 shares to 45,074 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,098 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O.

