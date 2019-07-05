As Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Share Value Rose, Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Position; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Lifted Holding by $1.81 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 26,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 28,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 617,841 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 52,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 436,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.85 lastly. It is down 4.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $138.93 million for 11.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 800 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 733,950 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc invested in 0% or 2,979 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 22,777 are owned by S R Schill And. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 178,775 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares. Essex Service reported 12,000 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 501,765 shares. Blackrock has 16.65 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 250,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Company by 38,786 shares to 126,878 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on November 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Sleep-Well-At Night REIT Yields 8.6%, Still Has Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Starwood Property Trust And Southwest Airlines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2017.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).