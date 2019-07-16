As Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Market Value Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Motco Boosted Position in Eog Resources (EOG) as Stock Declined

Motco increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 2.34M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.24 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Keeps On Truckin’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 34 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 10,489 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 38,580 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares holds 109,673 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Manhattan holds 0.09% or 163,132 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has 0.38% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9.53 million shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 493,991 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.72% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 304,550 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Limited has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fulton Bancorp Na holds 7,688 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 2.95 million shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated invested in 3,110 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 84,569 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.55% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) by 40,167 shares to 49,545 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO) by 17,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,606 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.