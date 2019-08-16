As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Decreased Its Stake by $349,646; As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Share Value Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Its Holding

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 1.87M shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.54M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 08/03/2018 – 95DV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,951 shares to 44,063 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 659,980 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 21,260 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 99,674 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 49,402 shares or 1.54% of the stock. 534,152 were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hikari Power Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 300,160 shares. Gradient Investments Lc owns 423 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 12,930 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 45,146 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 46,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.35% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dupont Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,379 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 187,659 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.16% or 119,910 shares. Bessemer Gp has 3.42M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 125,865 shares. 11,504 are owned by Gideon Advsr. Td Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Carroll Associate invested in 383 shares or 0% of the stock. 228,280 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Grassi Investment owns 298,150 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management Rech Com holds 180,000 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc invested 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation, New York-based fund reported 110,691 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

