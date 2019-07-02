As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Lifted by $2.36 Million Its Stake; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shares Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.46 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 107,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, up from 545,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 75,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 439,127 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.92 million activity. $273,433 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E.. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider Newell Joe sold $52,500.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply International Inc by 14,124 shares to 16,071 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 19,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 545,911 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 14,907 shares. 370 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Lc. 1.75 million are held by Price T Rowe Md. Morgan Stanley reported 1.28 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 1.54M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 184,513 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 19,188 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 6,025 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 7,154 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 25,709 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 52,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 373,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 222 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pnc Fin Serv has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 52,200 shares. Alphamark Ltd Co stated it has 2,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Charles Schwab Management reported 1.25M shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 325,049 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2.39M are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Yorktown & Rech holds 1.3% or 180,000 shares. 108 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.26M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

