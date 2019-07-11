As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666 as Share Value Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 487,067 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $358.72. About 2.17M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.33 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 10,857 shares. Synovus Financial owns 4,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 40,597 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 210,714 shares. Amer Financial Inc holds 0.06% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 30,000 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 180,050 shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 38,215 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management Comm accumulated 1.3% or 180,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 53,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 1.45 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0% or 16,474 shares in its portfolio. 22 were reported by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Intl Gp reported 4,730 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 64,200 shares to 580,266 shares, valued at $20.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 45,632 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.58% or 171,178 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hutchinson Cap Ca invested in 1.19% or 10,386 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh owns 12,030 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 3.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Conning Inc holds 13,861 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 37,865 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,695 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 9,495 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,220 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors reported 5,293 shares. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability reported 1,047 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Lc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.