As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Value Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Lifted by $314,842 Its Holding; Fishman Jay A LTD Has Boosted Its Titan International (TWI) Position by $132.30 Million

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Titan International Inc (TWI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 27,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91B, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Titan International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 21,670 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 179,296 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Titan International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend – Stockhouse” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Titan International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Titan International Inc. (TWI) CEO Paul Reitz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hovnanian Enterprises leads industrial gainers; Vertex Energy and BioHiTech Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Titan International, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Barnes & Noble Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,920 shares to 107,071 shares, valued at $6.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,599 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,847 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 63,715 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Parametric Portfolio has 113,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 16,426 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 47,307 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 12,750 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 79,188 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,212 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 48,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 11,442 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 179,487 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 0.94% or 922,031 shares.