As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Increased Holding; As Prologis (PLD) Stock Value Rose, Proshare Advisors Cut Holding by $1.12 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 14,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 250,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.07M, down from 264,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.10M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 54,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 706,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06M, up from 652,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 1.01M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Invest Mngmt owns 319,333 shares. Yorktown Management Research invested in 180,000 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 83,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 545,291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associate Corp stated it has 515,547 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has 82 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Ameritas Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx owns 244,992 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 61,743 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 27,975 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Waterfront Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 2.64% or 706,996 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 383 shares. Ftb stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 9,704 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 340,707 shares to 657,365 shares, valued at $21.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 45,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,687 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 8,155 shares. 748,167 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 0.01% or 90,703 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 508,596 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westover Cap Limited Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,084 shares. Moreover, Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 1.27% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 182,767 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.09% or 16,767 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.46% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 443,672 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 5,779 were reported by Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sabal Trust stated it has 391,554 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 371,317 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.