As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Increased by $314,842 Its Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Sather Financial Group Trimmed Stake

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company's stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.04 million shares traded or 32.85% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc analyzed 7,584 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 182,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 190,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Limited has 13,950 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 1.58% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 244,992 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 222 are held by Farmers Comml Bank. Joel Isaacson & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.02% or 422,572 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Inc reported 0.05% stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 519,565 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Alphamark Advisors Lc invested in 2,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd reported 142 shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% or 30,181 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 78,000 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.