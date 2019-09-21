As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stock Price Rose, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Upped Holding; Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $358,250

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 244,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 230,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.83M shares traded or 84.31% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 130,467 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 166,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colony Capital: Roadmap For Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE CEO Culp a ‘star,’ investor Peltz says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Changes At General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mixed GE Options Trades Suggest The Rally May Soon Run Out Of Steam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GE Puts Could Pay Off Big – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.