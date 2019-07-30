As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Value Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Decreased by $339,526 Its Stake; Girard Partners LTD Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,619 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 76,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 2.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 15,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 62,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 294,834 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 2,848 shares to 25,302 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Havens Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,727 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian LP has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 121,934 shares. Tradition Capital Management Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,187 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd, California-based fund reported 128,522 shares. Bp Plc reported 252,139 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 2,481 shares. Inv Ltd Liability reported 61,249 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt LP invested in 0.1% or 3,523 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 3,250 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Florida-based Finemark Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S Muoio & Limited owns 5,480 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Kazazian Asset Llc has 9,703 shares.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.17 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 27,588 shares to 108,135 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 27,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,157 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

