As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Value Rose, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Decreased Its Stake by $349,646; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Raised Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07B, up from 19,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 2.16M shares traded or 46.63% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,053 shares to 37,195 shares, valued at $4.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 5,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,294 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco High Yield Reit Etf.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.