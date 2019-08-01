As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Price Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Private Bank & Trust Co Continues to Hold Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 1.27M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 56,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 220,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 277,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 1.39 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Associates Limited Com invested 0.4% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.29% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 5,874 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Co owns 127,478 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 18,723 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% or 98,750 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 94,906 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 689,815 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Com holds 5,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). M&R Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Shell Asset Management Communication holds 67,930 shares. Vigilant Management Lc invested in 2,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,322 shares to 34,267 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,084 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 352,087 shares. Legal General Grp Plc stated it has 284,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce National Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 61,317 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Naples Global Ltd Liability Co has 26,850 shares. Round Table Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.54% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Clough Prns Limited Partnership reported 1.61 million shares stake. Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 40,597 shares in its portfolio.