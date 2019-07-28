As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Share Price Rose, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $349,646; Cms Energy Com (CMS) Stake Maintained by Reaves W H & Company Inc

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.03 lastly. It is up 4.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 205,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 947,348 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62M, up from 741,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.92 million shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 06/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone Urges CMS to Update Drug Spending Data Dashboards; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CMS & SUB; RATES CMS’S JR SUB NOTES ‘BB+’; 02/04/2018 – CMS SEES 2019 EXPECTED AVG. CHANGE IN REV. 3.4O%, SAW 1.84%

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Is Swimming In Cash – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diversification Or Diworsification? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securitization – PR Newswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cleveland-Cliffs, SINA, Take-Two And More – Benzinga” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 312 shares to 3,630 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability has 13,560 shares. 36,682 are held by Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Invesco reported 0% stake. 2,000 were reported by Alphamark Advsrs Lc. Old West Investment Mgmt has 74,112 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 124,090 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Ltd Liability. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 51,568 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 1,073 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 16,670 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 16.65 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.18% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 54,861 shares to 7,724 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Consumers Energy Approves Over 125 Rebates for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Throughout Michigan – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.