As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Valuation Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised by $2.36 Million Its Holding; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $642,537; Stock Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 107,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 652,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 545,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,163 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Connors Investor Svcs holds 1,742 shares. The Ohio-based Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviva Public Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barry Inv Advisors Limited Com has invested 2.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 12,202 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,118 shares. Arbor Inv Limited Com holds 2,153 shares. Williams Jones Assocs reported 37,163 shares. Family Firm Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 275,495 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Curbstone Management Corporation stated it has 6,534 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT (OTC PINK: $GTCH) Completes Phase I of Avant! AI Expert Agent, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Acquires Analytics8 and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Works with Lightship Works – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares to 861,000 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 510,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.