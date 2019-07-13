As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Increased Its Position; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position Maintained by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,283 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 173,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Boston Partners increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 55,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.95 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56,778 shares to 140,466 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,640 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Inc stated it has 2.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 506,161 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Huntington Natl Bank reported 995 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 9,389 shares. Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 17,683 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Co invested in 4,469 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 1,801 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests invested in 814,250 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 10,974 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 397 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 423,244 shares. 62,576 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Commerce holds 0.07% or 7,823 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 8,659 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 53,991 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Advisory holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 2,979 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Grp has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sei Invests Communication holds 0.01% or 180,050 shares in its portfolio. Barry Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 4.17% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barnett And has invested 1.26% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of accumulated 0.01% or 30,400 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 62,674 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Lc. Essex Finance Service has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 1.91 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 124,090 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.74 million shares to 12.58 million shares, valued at $250.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 782,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.72M shares, and cut its stake in Rosehill Res Inc.