As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Valuation Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Its Weibo (WB) Position by $52.89 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 55,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 325,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 380,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 1.87 million shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.01 million shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 30,154 shares to 572,224 shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 100,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Lc has 179,146 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust stated it has 53,658 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T Corporation holds 366,228 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 10,005 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 403,635 shares. 100 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Management Inc. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura reported 472,524 shares stake. 67,439 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Incorporated. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Blair William And Com Il invested in 0% or 32,153 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sei holds 0.01% or 180,050 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Closes Acquisition of Energy Project Finance Debt Business – PR Newswire” on September 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Stars Are Lining Up For Starwood Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” on December 29, 2014. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securitization – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 72,912 shares. First Republic Inv accumulated 0.01% or 15,585 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) reported 2,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.16% or 15,002 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp owns 42,236 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 298,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Llc holds 90,544 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 57,626 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Ftb accumulated 0% or 422 shares. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) has 3.49% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 15,597 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 802,068 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Llp has 7,547 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38 million shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $69.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo (WB) Surges: Stock Moves 8.1% Higher – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo’s (WB) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Rises on Fed Rate Cut Expectations, U.S.-China Trade Talks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.