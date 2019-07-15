As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Beck Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Eagle Materials (Call) (EXP) Position Held by J Goldman & Company Lp

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. It is down 4.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (EXP) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 73,531 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,758 shares to 5,138 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,100 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.11M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sterling Ltd Llc invested in 124,090 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Incorporated reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Highland Cap Limited Liability accumulated 17,700 shares. Kings Point Cap holds 1.15% or 259,624 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 210,714 shares. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 660,966 are held by Invesco Ltd. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 1.22 million shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.03% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,356 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 139,870 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 74,200 are owned by E&G Advsr Limited Partnership.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 9,788 shares to 7,712 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ERI) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.81% or 472,314 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 29,754 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 34,679 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29,569 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 46,374 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Nomura Holdings reported 0.28% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Birch Run Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 45,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 471,480 shares. Greenwood Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,248 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 15,856 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 175,889 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 72,872 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

