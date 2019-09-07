As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Shares Rose, Beck Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Raised by $25.44 Million Its Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 225,160 shares as the company's stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 635,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year's $0.51 per share. STWD's profit will be $139.37 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mgmt reported 75,362 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 103,205 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2,015 shares. Citigroup reported 263,026 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 11,459 shares. Knott David M reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv accumulated 70,500 shares. Barrett Asset Llc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,250 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 352,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 1.91 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 210,714 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth holds 23,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 98,714 are held by Barnett And Commerce. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 110,691 shares.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: This Beastly REIT Is Leading The Blast – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Stable And Safe Dividends? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 18,957 shares to 22,150 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.