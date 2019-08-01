As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Market Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Decreased Stake by $1.96 Million; As Netapp (NTAP) Market Valuation Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 1.19M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 6377.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 331,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 336,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.36 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 1.53M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 25,008 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flaherty&Crmn Pfd Sec Incom (FFC) by 56,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,921 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 21 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Lc accumulated 245,765 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1.70 million shares. Sensato Ltd Co holds 5,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 90 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,000 shares. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). United Services Automobile Association reported 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Renaissance Group Ltd invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mackay Shields Lc owns 51,010 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 402,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.52% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 47,470 shares.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp Earnings: NTAP Stock Sinks on Q4 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Expect SPGP Will Reach $64 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp Offers Rising Dividend Income, Six Consecutive Annual Dividend Hikes (NTAP) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Shares Down on Soft Outlook – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Davenport & Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). The California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 2.95 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited holds 0.01% or 179,146 shares in its portfolio. 1.91M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 25,680 shares. American Intl Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nordea Inv Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,959 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 13,560 shares. Putnam Invests Lc reported 58,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 53,991 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares to 529,351 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).